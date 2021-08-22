Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Dodge, IA

Fort Dodge calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Fort Dodge Digest
Fort Dodge Digest
 5 days ago

(FORT DODGE, IA) Fort Dodge has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fort Dodge area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UISxL_0bZWPto300

Gowrie Garage Sale Days

Gowrie, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Gowrie is hosting a fall city wide garage sale. Friday and Saturday Aug. 27 and August 28. To be added to the list of sales contact The Gowrie News (515) 352-3325 or by email gnews@wccta.net.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2el0br_0bZWPto300

FDCC Member - Guest Tournament

Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 370 Country Club Dr, Fort Dodge, IA

2 - Man Team Best Ball Low Gross & Low Net, Flights Golf with your guest on one of the most premier golf courses in Iowa. You may also like the following events from Fort Dodge Country Club

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQzS9_0bZWPto300

Fire Truck Sprinkler

Eagle Grove, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Huge water sprinkler off the ladder truck Cold treats Music Family fun Open to everyone!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JfLQg_0bZWPto300

Mimosa Sunday music with Scott Kirkhart

Humboldt, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1645 220th St, Humboldt, IA

Mimosa Sunday music featuring Scott Kirkhart. Acoustic guitar singer songwriter originals as well as known songs. classic rock, folk and blues music. open 10am-4pm with stone oven pizza available...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWPEK_0bZWPto300

Opening Day Festivities of Harvest Baptist Bible College

Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Opening Day Festivities of Harvest Baptist Bible College . Event starts at Mon Aug 30 2021 at 08:00 am and happening at Fort Dodge., Dorms open for the fall 2021 semester

Learn More

Comments / 0

Fort Dodge Digest

Fort Dodge Digest

Fort Dodge, IA
56
Followers
188
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Dodge Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Fort Dodge, IA
Government
City
Fort Dodge, IA
City
Humboldt, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Blues Music#Live Events#The Gowrie News#Ia 2 Man#Fort Dodge Country Club#Stone Oven Pizza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy