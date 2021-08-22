Fort Dodge calendar: Coming events

(FORT DODGE, IA) Fort Dodge has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fort Dodge area:

Gowrie Garage Sale Days Gowrie, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Gowrie is hosting a fall city wide garage sale. Friday and Saturday Aug. 27 and August 28. To be added to the list of sales contact The Gowrie News (515) 352-3325 or by email gnews@wccta.net.

FDCC Member - Guest Tournament Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 370 Country Club Dr, Fort Dodge, IA

2 - Man Team Best Ball Low Gross & Low Net, Flights Golf with your guest on one of the most premier golf courses in Iowa. You may also like the following events from Fort Dodge Country Club

Fire Truck Sprinkler Eagle Grove, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Huge water sprinkler off the ladder truck Cold treats Music Family fun Open to everyone!

Mimosa Sunday music with Scott Kirkhart Humboldt, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1645 220th St, Humboldt, IA

Mimosa Sunday music featuring Scott Kirkhart. Acoustic guitar singer songwriter originals as well as known songs. classic rock, folk and blues music. open 10am-4pm with stone oven pizza available...

Opening Day Festivities of Harvest Baptist Bible College Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Opening Day Festivities of Harvest Baptist Bible College . Event starts at Mon Aug 30 2021 at 08:00 am and happening at Fort Dodge., Dorms open for the fall 2021 semester