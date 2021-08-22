Cancel
Salisbury, NC

Flags ordered to half-staff to honor North Carolina veteran

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered American and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be flown at half-staff on Monday to honor a military veteran killed in Korea in 1950.

A funeral with full military honors is scheduled Monday for Salisbury native Henry E. Ellis at the Salisbury National Cemetery annex on the campus of the Salisbury VA, the Salisbury Post reported.

Ellis was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Service Battalion, 1st Marine Division, according to the Korean War Remembrance Project website. He was killed in action in Korea on Nov. 30, 1950, the web page said. For about 70 years, he was listed as killed in action, but the whereabouts of his remains were unknown.

A renewed effort to identify remains labeled X-13631 started in 2012, the newspaper reported. On Sept. 29, 2020, a U.S. Department of Defense medical examiner labeled the remains as those of Ellis. A procession escorted Ellis’ remains back to Salisbury on Friday.

In addition to ordering state facilities to fly flags at half-staff, Cooper encouraged businesses, schools, municipalities and county governments to do the same from sunrise to sunset on Monday.

