Live events Juneau — what’s coming up

(JUNEAU, AK) Live events are coming to Juneau.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Juneau:

Psyched about Silvers — Fly Fishing Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Juneau — This fly fishing adventure will take you to a local stream where you'll set your sights on chrome coho salmon. Our experienced instructors will have you roping fish in no time...

Deeper Faith Alaska Cruise with Salem Media Group and Alistair Begg Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Encounter the life-changing messages of this engaging Bible teacher as he shares Truth for life. Spend a full week hearing from God and forging deep friendships on this first-class cruise.

Juneau String Ensembles Rehearsal Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 740 W 10th St, Juneau, AK

Mr. Xia directs a multitude of string quartets and ensemble groups during his spare time under the non-profit organization Juneau String Ensembles. They ensembles are made up of three groups...

Wobbles League Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: Montana Creek Rd, Juneau, AK

50 Targets per week thrown for 4 weeks. Lewis payout. $20.00 entry fee

Rabies & Microchip Vaccination Clinic Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 7705 Glacier Hwy, Juneau, AK

Rabies & Microchip Clinic is available with social distancing safeguards! 1. Check-in at the lobby desk to fill out paperwork and get a number. PLEASE LEAVE YOUR PET IN YOUR VEHICLE 2. Place the...