Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Juneau News Alert

Live events Juneau — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Juneau News Alert
Juneau News Alert
 5 days ago

(JUNEAU, AK) Live events are coming to Juneau.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Juneau:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9Agd_0bZWPnkv00

Psyched about Silvers — Fly Fishing

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Juneau — This fly fishing adventure will take you to a local stream where you'll set your sights on chrome coho salmon. Our experienced instructors will have you roping fish in no time...

Learn More

Deeper Faith Alaska Cruise with Salem Media Group and Alistair Begg

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Encounter the life-changing messages of this engaging Bible teacher as he shares Truth for life. Spend a full week hearing from God and forging deep friendships on this first-class cruise.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSZnt_0bZWPnkv00

Juneau String Ensembles Rehearsal

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 740 W 10th St, Juneau, AK

Mr. Xia directs a multitude of string quartets and ensemble groups during his spare time under the non-profit organization Juneau String Ensembles. They ensembles are made up of three groups...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QX07f_0bZWPnkv00

Wobbles League

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: Montana Creek Rd, Juneau, AK

50 Targets per week thrown for 4 weeks. Lewis payout. $20.00 entry fee

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NYhDs_0bZWPnkv00

Rabies & Microchip Vaccination Clinic

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 7705 Glacier Hwy, Juneau, AK

Rabies & Microchip Clinic is available with social distancing safeguards! 1. Check-in at the lobby desk to fill out paperwork and get a number. PLEASE LEAVE YOUR PET IN YOUR VEHICLE 2. Place the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Juneau News Alert

Juneau News Alert

Juneau, AK
26
Followers
173
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Juneau News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Montana#Juneau String Ensembles
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy