Brainerd, MN

Events on the Brainerd calendar

Brainerd Daily
 5 days ago

(BRAINERD, MN) Brainerd has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brainerd:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLHns_0bZWPmsC00

Street Car Showdown

Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5523 Birchdale Rd, Brainerd, MN

Brainerd International Raceway's Muscle Car Series kicks off Memorial Day weekend with the 4thAnnual Street Car Showdown, which is an incredible display of raw speed and power on the quarter-mile...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N1V0k_0bZWPmsC00

WonderTrek Region 5 Children’s Museum

Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 719 Laurel St, Brainerd, MN

WonderTrek Region 5 Children’s Museum is an emerging children’s museum serving North Central MN. We […]

Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals

Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 5523 Birchdale Rd, Brainerd, MN

Buy Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals tickets to see your favorite race car drivers on track on Sun, Aug 22, 2021 8:00 am at Brainerd International Raceway in Brainerd, MN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02nEeL_0bZWPmsC00

Lunch Cruises

Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 11000 Craguns Dr, Brainerd, MN

Welcome Aboard! Come enjoy a beautiful lunch on the waters of one of the most […]

Track Night 2021: Brainerd International Raceway

Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 5523 Birchdale Rd, Brainerd, MN

Track Night in America is a non-competitive, no-stress, entertaining, easy and inexpensive way for nearly anyone who loves cars or motorsports to get on a real racecourse in their own vehicle...

With Brainerd Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

