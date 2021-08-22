Burlington calendar: Events coming up

(BURLINGTON, IA) Live events are coming to Burlington.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burlington:

Readings by Ronna Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1110 E Agency St, Burlington, IA

Ronna Boyd will be giving readings at The Broom Closet and Healing Haven in Burlington on Saturday, August 21 11am-6pm and at The Broom Closet and Healing Haven South on Sunday August 22 11am-5pm...

Sunday Morning Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:15 AM

Address: 13267 US-61, Burlington, IA

Join us for our weekly Sunday service at 10:30 AM!



Hailey Whitters em Des Moines a Memorial Auditorium Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 200 N Front St, Burlington, IA

Buy Phil Vassar tickets to see the best country music performers live and in-person on Sat, Aug 28, 2021 7:00 pm at Memorial Auditorium - IA in Burlington, IA.

DOUBLE BILL WITH GA-20 & JD SIMO Burlington, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 306 Washington Street, Burlington, IA 52601

TO THE BONE GROOVE GLORY FOR THIS ALL STAR TOURING COMBINATION OF GA 20 AND JD SIMO.

A Night of Dueling Pianos Burlington, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 416 Jefferson, Burlington, IA 52601

Join us for a 3 hour Dueling Piano show provided by Fun Pianos hosted at LOFT on Jefferson! All proceeds go to supporting local Scouts!