Events on the Wailuku calendar

(WAILUKU, HI) Live events are coming to Wailuku.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wailuku:

Trivia Night w/Dylan Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 45 N Market St unit b, Wailuku, HI

Come out and give that brain the work out it deserves. It's challenging. It's fun. Smart people are hanging out!

THE NATIONAL PARKS Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 300 Maalaea Rd, Wailuku, HI

BAMP Project presents The National Parks with special guest Jenny Yim performing live at da Playground on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 9 at 10:00 AM HST. This is a...

Jimmy C music Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 59 Kanoa St, Wailuku, HI

Join Jimmy C Jazz and Ron Heteen for a Debut Show at Maui Coffee Attic on Aug 27th at 11am. (no cover)

POWER UP COMEDY PRESENT: WILLIE SIMON Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 300 Maalaea Rd, Wailuku, HI

Doors open at 6P / Show at 7P - Tickets are limited to accommodate social distance between tables.

Maui Sunday Market Kahului, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: Kahului, HI

Come shop a huge variety of island vendors (craft & artisan booths) and taste the delights of local food trucks while enjoying live entertainment in this Kahului market every week.