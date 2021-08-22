Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wailuku, HI

Events on the Wailuku calendar

Posted by 
Wailuku Journal
Wailuku Journal
 5 days ago

(WAILUKU, HI) Live events are coming to Wailuku.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wailuku:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fIuh8_0bZWPk6k00

Trivia Night w/Dylan

Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 45 N Market St unit b, Wailuku, HI

Come out and give that brain the work out it deserves. It's challenging. It's fun. Smart people are hanging out!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iU1Tt_0bZWPk6k00

THE NATIONAL PARKS

Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 300 Maalaea Rd, Wailuku, HI

BAMP Project presents The National Parks with special guest Jenny Yim performing live at da Playground on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 9 at 10:00 AM HST. This is a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UnIpA_0bZWPk6k00

Jimmy C music

Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 59 Kanoa St, Wailuku, HI

Join Jimmy C Jazz and Ron Heteen for a Debut Show at Maui Coffee Attic on Aug 27th at 11am. (no cover)

Learn More

POWER UP COMEDY PRESENT: WILLIE SIMON

Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 300 Maalaea Rd, Wailuku, HI

Doors open at 6P / Show at 7P - Tickets are limited to accommodate social distance between tables.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rxfaU_0bZWPk6k00

Maui Sunday Market

Kahului, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: Kahului, HI

Come shop a huge variety of island vendors (craft & artisan booths) and taste the delights of local food trucks while enjoying live entertainment in this Kahului market every week.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Wailuku Journal

Wailuku Journal

Wailuku, HI
26
Followers
187
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wailuku Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wailuku, HI
Government
City
Kahului, HI
City
Wailuku, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Live Events#National Parks#Bamp Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Skiatook, OKTulsa World

Community Calendar August 18-24

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce hosts live music, food and vendors from 6-9 p.m. at Central Park. The VFW will host their Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., or until they run out of food. The cost is $6 and is open to everyone. The VFW Post is located at 13319 N. Cincinnati (Hwy 11).
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Red Tricycle Atlanta

Atlanta Kids Weekend Events: Sep. 3-5

Parents know a thing or two about laboring, which is why we’re also pretty good at having a blast over Labor Day Weekend. From in town options to easy day trip destinations, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for our favorite ways to play this Labor Day Weekend. Take Your...
San Marcos, CAthevistapress.com

San Marcos Chamber News

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24 3:00 – 7:00 PM. This Tuesday all San Marcos college students are eligible to receive $1 off a hot food purchase with proof of student I.D. (minimum order $5). The Harvest Festival will feature 250 artisans and crafters, local businesses, kids zone and delicious food options. Enjoy...
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
Warren, RIprovidencejournal.com

Warren Folks Festival returns

It’s among the smallest towns in the smallest state, but Warren is also a very interesting place. It has a tight-knit artistic community where everyone knows each other, and they support each other in numerous ways. This community is fostered by the music venue, bar and restaurant The Galactic Theatre...
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
Lodi, NJfelician.edu

Felician Family Fall Festival

Join us for Games, Food, Drinks, Rides, Live Music, Bingo, Meditation, and Felician Swag. School Simulation Lab Soccer and Volleyball Games …and More to Come!. Contact Diane Sedlmeir at sedlmeird@felician.edu or (201) 355-1427.
Lunenburg, VTCaledonian Record-News

Lunenberg Announces Quilt Winners

LUNENBURG — Lunenburg’s Old Home Day, held Aug. 7, included some postponed activities from the town’s 2020 and 2021 Maple Festivals. One of those activities was the Quilt Square Contest, sponsored by the Lunenburg Historical Society. The historical society recently announced winners of its Maple Quilt Square contest. Entries were...
Hobart, INpanoramanow.com

Hobart Lakefront Festival

Mark your calendars & come out to Hobart Indiana’s Lakefront for their 25th Annual Lakefront Four Day Festival!!. It takes place Thursday August 19th – Sunday August 22nd. Rockin’ Live Entertainment, Children’s Activities, Great Food Vendors, Craft Vendors, Family Fun, and a Beer Garden!!. The Lakefront Festival is also proud...
LifestylePosted by
100.7 WITL

FireKeepers Grand Opening On Monday

A major expansion and a new building will open their doors, Monday, August 16th, at Firekeepers Casino Hotel. Firekeepers is excited to celebrate the grand opening of their 203-room hotel expansion. According to a press release on Saturday, the grand opening will include a tightrope performance from world-renowned daredevil Nik Wallendas.
Powell, TNWBIR

Community gathers in Powell for fun-filled day at Powell Station Celebration

POWELL, Tenn. — Usually, community events feature small competitions with small attractions so families can stop by and have some fun together. The 2021 Powell Station Celebration was not like many other community events. Organizers said it was the largest event ever organized by the Powell Business & Professional Association....
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

AtlanticFest Schedule of Events

AtlanticFest, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust, will be held today in downtown Atlantic. It is an annual festival that serves as a fund-raiser for the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. “After having to cancel our annual celebration last year, we are so thankful to have so many generous...
Queensbury, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Adirondack Balloon Festival returns

QUEENSBURY | The Adirondack Balloon Festival returns this September for its 48th year. The event's promoters promise a brand-new format, expanding to include a new event at East Field in Glens Falls, multiple launch sites throughout Warren and Washington counties, and a drive-through "moonglow." “This will not be the same-old,...
Cobden, ILKFVS12

Cobden Peach Festival returns

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois festival is back after the pandemic shut it down last year. Now in it’s 83rd year, the Cobden Peach Festival allows the community to come together in a fun filled two day event. Restaurant owner Don Barden said after the Peach festival was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy