Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murray, KY

Murray calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Murray Digest
Murray Digest
 5 days ago

(MURRAY, KY) Murray is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Murray:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WbNDq_0bZWPhSZ00

Men's Prayer Meeting

Benton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Come join us for a time for prayer, encouragement and fellowship!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M6uRk_0bZWPhSZ00

Liz Riggs — Murray Art Guild

Murray, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 500 N 4th St, Murray, KY

MAG GALLERY Recent Collage Works by Liz Riggs August 6 - 27 www.lizriggsart.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dBkCy_0bZWPhSZ00

Morning Yoga in the Park

Murray, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Murray, KY

Class begins with a nice, gentle flow that will last about 25-30 minutes. This practice will warm up the muscles slowly and comfortably. Next, we gently work out tension in the muscles and end...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14P9al_0bZWPhSZ00

ART EXHIBIT: ILLUMINATION: The Sculpture of James O. Clark

Murray, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: Murray, KY

The Murray State University Galleries and the Department of Art & Design are pleased to announce Illumination: The Sculpture of James O. Clark, curated by T. Michael Martin, Director of University...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xOuI3_0bZWPhSZ00

CFM 5K Run Walk Roll Fundraiser Partnering with SPF Kentucky & Spastic Paraplegia Foundation

Murray, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

CFM 5K Run Walk Roll Fundraiser Partnering with SPF Kentucky & Spastic Paraplegia Foundation at 1184 Poor Farm Rd, Murray, KY 42071-7538, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 05:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Murray Digest

Murray Digest

Murray, KY
66
Followers
176
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Murray Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murray, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Murray, KY
Murray, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michael Martin#Live Events#Ky Mag Gallery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy