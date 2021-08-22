Cancel
Cañon City, CO

Coming soon: Canon City events

Cañon City News Watch
Cañon City News Watch
 5 days ago

(CANON CITY, CO) Canon City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Canon City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iqf35_0bZWPfh700

We Are All Made of Stars

Canon City, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 44895 W, US-50, Canon City, CO 81212

The second annual 'We Are All Made of Stars' gala is poised to be Cañon City's premier elegant event of the year.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPh5m_0bZWPfh700

AUSTERE COOKING 101 AND BUSHCRAFT

Cripple Creek, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 71 Monarch Dr, Cripple Creek, CO

ABOUT The course focuses on solving the problem of meeting nutritional needs and avoiding foodborne illnesses in austere environments to include unsecured locations without safe food handling...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5HT8_0bZWPfh700

Mountain View Walk to Benefit JDRF

Cripple Creek, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 510 Co Rd 89, Cripple Creek, CO

Date: Saturday, August 28, 2021 Time: 9:00 – 1:00 Cost: Donations only Location: Mountain View Adventure Park Please join us in a walk to raise funds to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dPgXt_0bZWPfh700

NAMI Connection – In Person

Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 116 N Pikes Peak Ave, Florence, CO

NAMI Connections – for people working towards recovery Every Friday afternoon at 3 PM, Florence Chamber of Commerce, 116 N Pikes Peake Ave. Florence, Colorado

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kDPkN_0bZWPfh700

Pisgah Memorial Wall Dedication Ceremony

Cripple Creek, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 997 Teller County Rd 1, Cripple Creek, CO

You are invited to attend the 2021 Mt. Pisgah Memorial Wall Dedication Ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 22nd, at 1:00 p.m. This ceremony is free and open to the general public so please forward this...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

Cañon City News Watch

Cañon City News Watch

Cañon City, CO
With Cañon City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

