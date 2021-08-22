Coming soon: Canon City events

(CANON CITY, CO) Canon City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Canon City:

We Are All Made of Stars Canon City, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 44895 W, US-50, Canon City, CO 81212

The second annual 'We Are All Made of Stars' gala is poised to be Cañon City's premier elegant event of the year.

AUSTERE COOKING 101 AND BUSHCRAFT Cripple Creek, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 71 Monarch Dr, Cripple Creek, CO

ABOUT The course focuses on solving the problem of meeting nutritional needs and avoiding foodborne illnesses in austere environments to include unsecured locations without safe food handling...

Mountain View Walk to Benefit JDRF Cripple Creek, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 510 Co Rd 89, Cripple Creek, CO

Date: Saturday, August 28, 2021 Time: 9:00 – 1:00 Cost: Donations only Location: Mountain View Adventure Park Please join us in a walk to raise funds to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research...

NAMI Connection – In Person Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 116 N Pikes Peak Ave, Florence, CO

NAMI Connections – for people working towards recovery Every Friday afternoon at 3 PM, Florence Chamber of Commerce, 116 N Pikes Peake Ave. Florence, Colorado

Pisgah Memorial Wall Dedication Ceremony Cripple Creek, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 997 Teller County Rd 1, Cripple Creek, CO

You are invited to attend the 2021 Mt. Pisgah Memorial Wall Dedication Ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 22nd, at 1:00 p.m. This ceremony is free and open to the general public so please forward this...