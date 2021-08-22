Faribault calendar: Events coming up

(FARIBAULT, MN) Live events are lining up on the Faribault calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Faribault:

South Central College Fall Semester Start Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1225 3rd St SW, Faribault, MN

South Central College's Faribault Campus is Open and ready for Fall Semester, which starts August 23, with classes available On Campus and Online. Enroll now to get the classes you want! For more...

Women Caring for the Land: Is Your Soil Healthy? Faribault, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 16914 Dixon Trail, #7981, Faribault, MN 55021

Women who own or manage farmland in Rice County are invited to participate in a free discussion on soil health.

Pickup Truck Opera at the Central Park Bandshell, Fairbault Faribault, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 430 2nd Avenue NW, Faribault, MN 55021

An action-packed outdoor opera adventure. It's Italian Baroque, Dolly Parton tunes, and ancient epic mythology.

Burger Basket Night Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 112 5th St NE, Faribault, MN

Made to order burgers, Philly cheese steak sandwiches and chicken strips. All with French fried potatoes or tater tots.

Friends of Buckham Memorial Library Plaza Celebration! Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 11 Division St E, Faribault, MN

Join the Friends of the Buckham Memorial Library for an outdoor family friendly event to celebrate the new plaza space at the library! There will be live music by the Pan Handlers Steel Drum Band...