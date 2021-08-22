Live events coming up in South Lake Tahoe

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) South Lake Tahoe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the South Lake Tahoe area:

TAL Summer Exhibit 2021 South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3062 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA

The Tahoe Art League Gallery is now open 11 am to 4 pm, Wednesday through Sunday. Enjoy the work of Tahoe Art League members. Fourteen artists are included: textile art, ceramics, mobiles...

William A. Morgan Foundation Annual Celebration South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1 Valhalla Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

At Valhalla, South Lake Tahoe, CA: Dinner and Presentation

Heavenly Village Summer Concert Series South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:15 PM

Enjoy FREE concerts in the Heavenly Village all summer long!



Stand Up Paddle Yoga at Bliss Experiences South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

REGISTER NO LESS THAN 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE TO ATTEND Since 2011 we have been guiding Paddle Yoga Practices and tours on Lake Tahoe. As Tahoe's pioneer of Paddle Yoga we are the most experienced and...

Dr. Seuss Sculpture Extravaganza South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 4000 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, #23, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Join us and Chase Publishing this fall for a Dr. Seuss Extravaganza!