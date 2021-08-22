Cancel
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Live events coming up in South Lake Tahoe

Posted by 
South Lake Tahoe Times
South Lake Tahoe Times
 5 days ago

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) South Lake Tahoe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the South Lake Tahoe area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SUZQM_0bZWPc2w00

TAL Summer Exhibit 2021

South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3062 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA

The Tahoe Art League Gallery is now open 11 am to 4 pm, Wednesday through Sunday. Enjoy the work of Tahoe Art League members. Fourteen artists are included: textile art, ceramics, mobiles...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Al5vx_0bZWPc2w00

William A. Morgan Foundation Annual Celebration

South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1 Valhalla Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

At Valhalla, South Lake Tahoe, CA: Dinner and Presentation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sTIdn_0bZWPc2w00

Heavenly Village Summer Concert Series

South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:15 PM

Enjoy FREE concerts in the Heavenly Village all summer long!\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BNL2G_0bZWPc2w00

Stand Up Paddle Yoga at Bliss Experiences

South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

REGISTER NO LESS THAN 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE TO ATTEND Since 2011 we have been guiding Paddle Yoga Practices and tours on Lake Tahoe. As Tahoe's pioneer of Paddle Yoga we are the most experienced and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X7hSM_0bZWPc2w00

Dr. Seuss Sculpture Extravaganza

South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 4000 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, #23, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Join us and Chase Publishing this fall for a Dr. Seuss Extravaganza!

South Lake Tahoe Times

South Lake Tahoe Times

South Lake Tahoe, CA
With South Lake Tahoe Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

