Nixa calendar: Coming events

(NIXA, MO) Nixa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Nixa area:

HUGE SALE! Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Sat & Sun Aug 21 & 22. Cash & Cash App accepted Everything must go! What doesn't sell on Sat will be half off Sun (with the exception of the military gear). I've included some pics but they only...

Moms Back to School Brunch Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1528 N Main St, Nixa, MO

Join us August 23, 2021 from 10am - noon for The Collective Moms Back to School Brunch. Games, Giveaways, and a one of a kind brunch: Roasted Vegetable Quiche, Balsamic Glazed Bruchetta, Berry...

Textured Mugs Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 107 Aldersgate Dr Unit 6, Nixa, MO

Come explore textured mugs! Students will be shown different hand building techniques to create their mug. Creations will can be glazed the same day. Additional mugs can be created $10. Register...

A Honky Tonk Christmas Springfield, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 5739 South Campbell Avenue, #b, Springfield, MO 65810

A Honky Tonk Christmas with William Michael Morgan, Curtis Grimes, David Adam Byrnes, & Brian Callihan.

Guest Bartender Miranda Barchers Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1851 N State Hwy CC, Nixa, MO

You may not know Miranda Barchers but I bet you have unknowingly interacted with her. Maranda is the creator, backbone, owner, and workaholic extraordinaire of Nixa’s hottest dining space: Morning...