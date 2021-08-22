Cancel
Kingsville Voice

Kingsville events coming up

 5 days ago

(KINGSVILLE, TX) Live events are coming to Kingsville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kingsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kmzam_0bZWPaHU00

Pups & Pint Tailgate

Kingsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 211 E Caesar Ave Suite C, Kingsville, TX

Pups & Pint Tailgate at Javelina Watering Hole Brewing Co., 211 E. Caesar Suite C, Kingsville, TX 78363, Kingsville, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 12:00 pm to 06:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jthdk_0bZWPaHU00

3rd Annual Texas Patriot Ruck March "9/11 We Remember"

Robstown, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 201 North 4th Street, Robstown, TX 78380

Join Burnpits360 in our 3rd Annual Ruck Sack where we will be remembering the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by hosting a 20-mile ruck march!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kyFn8_0bZWPaHU00

afrikanisches BBQ auf der Straussenfarm

Alice, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Airach 3, 78333 Stockach

Afrikanisches BBQ - und das auf einer Straussenfarm, ein Event der ganz besonderen Art

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9tk2_0bZWPaHU00

I AM HOUSTONE SMOOTH

Kingsville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 905 North 14th Street, Kingsville, TX 78363

Houstone Smooth Is live in concert in Kingsville at Joe Cools Bar on September 11th 2021!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aZmCH_0bZWPaHU00

CORONATION

Kingsville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1600 North 14th Street, Kingsville, TX 78363

Another one to mark our 365th day in existence!! Their will be titles on the line and NEW TAG Champions crowned!! You will not want to miss!

ABOUT

With Kingsville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kingsville#Live Events#E Caesar Suite C#Ein Event
