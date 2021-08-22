Cancel
Mason City, IA

Mason City events calendar

Mason City Updates
 5 days ago

(MASON CITY, IA) Mason City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mason City:

Mason City, IA Concealed Carry Class

Mason City, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 3200 4th Street Southwest, Mason City, IA 50401

This concealed carry class fulfills the training required to certify for an Iowa Permit to Carry.

Driver Appreciation Night

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3700 4th St SW, Mason City, IA

Driver Appreciation Night Busch Light USRA Modifieds, Christie Door Company USRA Stock Cars, Rookie’s Rockin’ Sports Bar USRA B-Mods, Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks, USRA Tuners and...

First Day of Fall Classes!

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 500 College Dr, Mason City, IA

Welcome back students! If you haven't done so yet, there's still time to talk with an advisor and register for fall classes: https:// wbr span www.niacc.edu/ wbr span academics/ wbr span...

Sheriff Sales

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:35 AM

Emma Parrett; Discover Bank; North Iowa Area Council of Governments; State of Iowa; Unknown Spouse (if any) of Emma Parrett; and Parties in Possession

North Iowa Farmers Market

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Corner of 1st Street and, S Delaware Ave, Mason City, IA

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 18 - October, 2021Tuesdays and Fridays, 4PM - 6PM Location:The corner of 1st Street and Delaware in Mason City Just south of

Mason City, IA
With Mason City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

