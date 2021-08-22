Mason City events calendar

(MASON CITY, IA) Mason City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mason City:

Mason City, IA Concealed Carry Class

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 3200 4th Street Southwest, Mason City, IA 50401

This concealed carry class fulfills the training required to certify for an Iowa Permit to Carry.

Driver Appreciation Night

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3700 4th St SW, Mason City, IA

Driver Appreciation Night Busch Light USRA Modifieds, Christie Door Company USRA Stock Cars, Rookie’s Rockin’ Sports Bar USRA B-Mods, Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks, USRA Tuners and...

First Day of Fall Classes!

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 500 College Dr, Mason City, IA

Welcome back students! If you haven't done so yet, there's still time to talk with an advisor and register for fall classes: https:// wbr span www.niacc.edu/ wbr span academics/ wbr span...

Sheriff Sales

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:35 AM

Emma Parrett; Discover Bank; North Iowa Area Council of Governments; State of Iowa; Unknown Spouse (if any) of Emma Parrett; and Parties in Possession

North Iowa Farmers Market

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Corner of 1st Street and, S Delaware Ave, Mason City, IA

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 18 - October, 2021Tuesdays and Fridays, 4PM - 6PM Location:The corner of 1st Street and Delaware in Mason City Just south of