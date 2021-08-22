Events on the Harrison calendar

(HARRISON, AR) Live events are coming to Harrison.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Harrison:

Newton County Fair And Rodeo Jasper, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1333 S AR 7 Hwy, Jasper, AR

Fair Theme - It's All Fun and Games Until It Hits The Fan! Schedule:Exhibit buildings closed for judging6:00pm: Livestock Show

Maddi Warren feat. Alli Butler at Clark Creek Farms' Cafe Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 125 W Rush Ave, Harrison, AR

Maddi Warren feat. Alli Butler at Clark Creek Farms' Cafe at Clark Creek Farms' Cafe, 121 , West Rush, Harrison, AR 72601, Harrison, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Warsaw Firefighters Benevolence Fund Car Wash Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 112 W Commercial St, Harrison, AR

When: August 28, 2021, 10 AM to 4 PM Where: All American Heating and Cooling 1045 Main St, Warsaw, MO 65355 Why: As one of our biggest fundraisers of the year, we would love to have you join us to...

Live at Oasis Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 2902 Quail Valley Dr, Harrison, AR

Lead Pipe Conservatory is here to play their hearts out! These guys sure put on a good show, we've got cocktails, buckets of beer, and awesome food to enjoy with LPC!

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing Everton, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Fayetteville, NC 72633

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.