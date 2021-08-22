Castaic events calendar

(CASTAIC, CA) Castaic is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Castaic:

Cosmic Starfall Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 25850 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA

Sign up for Fri Aug 27, 2021 7:30 - 9:30PM - Cosmic Starfall. Join the paint and sip party at this Valencia , CA studio.

Spring Fox Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 25850 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA

Sign up for Sat Aug 28, 2021 3:00 - 5:00PM - Spring Fox. Join the paint and sip party at this Valencia , CA studio.

Own It! with Amy Suppes - Part 1 Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 24525 Town Center Dr, Valencia, CA

If you’re looking for ways to get back on track or tweak your fitness routine, then JCI Santa Clarita has a workshop for you! About this Event The Freshman 15 has nothing on the COVID...

Digimon Win-A-Box Event Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 28410 Avenue Stanford, Valencia, CA

Digimon Event Sunday August 29th 2:00pm Event Start 12:00pm Doors open Swiss rounds followed by cut to top X Entry Fee $15 Prizing: dependent on the number of entries we have, last event we gave...

Palm Springs to Santa Monica Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:59 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Valencia, CA

Palm Springs to Santa Monica. FREE, find a carpool to work, school or any trip. Build a private website for co-workers, parents or students!.