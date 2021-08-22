Cancel
Hackettstown, NJ

Hackettstown events calendar

Posted by 
Hackettstown News Beat
Hackettstown News Beat
 5 days ago

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) Hackettstown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hackettstown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovluu_0bZWPWhS00

'Last Blast' Food Truck and Music Festival

Hackettstown, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2 Kinney Road, Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Come and celebrate a day in the sun with quality food trucks and fabulous music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fc191_0bZWPWhS00

Tails and Tales: Pugmire Roleplaying Game (Grades 6-12)

Hackettstown, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 40 US-46, Hackettstown, NJ

Event listing from Northeast Branch ( Independence): Tuesday, August 24 from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM Join us for a virtual tabletop gaming session! Take the role of a heroic dog and explore the world...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292IGZ_0bZWPWhS00

My Mini & Me ~ Two-rrific Turtles

Hackettstown, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1885 NJ-57, Hackettstown, NJ

My Mini & Me is BACK! You paint one side and your mini paints the other to make one larger masterpiece! (Mini canvases are used during this session). Class information: All guests must have a paid...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ilZ2F_0bZWPWhS00

Pops in the Park

Hackettstown, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 213 Seber Rd, Hackettstown, NJ

Pops in the Park . Event starts at Sun Aug 29 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at Hackettstown., Come out for a morning of play, make new friends, see old ones, enjoy a refreshing treat, and talk...

Take Home Paint Kits

Hackettstown, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1885 NJ-57, Hackettstown, NJ

Sign up for Wed Aug 25, 2021 1:00 - 3:00PM - Take Home Paint Kits. Join the paint and sip party at this Hackettstown , NJ studio.

City
Hackettstown, NJ
Hackettstown, NJ
Government
