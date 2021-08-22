Dover calendar: Events coming up
(DOVER, NH) Live events are coming to Dover.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dover:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Address: 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820
Our Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will help you install your car seat properly and share tips for safe travel with your child
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820
In this combination of online learning and a live call-in class, parents or caregivers will learn about newborn development, and what to exp
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 20 Third Street, Dover, NH 03820
Live music Nominated 2019's 'Best Soul/R&B Act' in New England MICA'S GROOVE TRAIN
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 478 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820
Maddoc Johnson is a Flight favorite, always showing up with an eclectic group of talented musicians putting on a fantastic show!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Address: 221 County Farm Road, Dover, NH 03820
Bring your four-legged friends and come to socialize with a glass of wine or beer with other agents in your market.
