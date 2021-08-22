Cancel
Dover, NH

Dover calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Dover Journal
 5 days ago

(DOVER, NH) Live events are coming to Dover.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dover:

Car Seat Safety Checks

Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

Our Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will help you install your car seat properly and share tips for safe travel with your child

Great Beginnings-Newborn Care and Development

Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

In this combination of online learning and a live call-in class, parents or caregivers will learn about newborn development, and what to exp

Live Music Mica's Groove Train

Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 20 Third Street, Dover, NH 03820

Live music Nominated 2019's 'Best Soul/R&B Act' in New England MICA'S GROOVE TRAIN

Live at Flight - Maddoc Johnson Quartet

Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 478 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

Maddoc Johnson is a Flight favorite, always showing up with an eclectic group of talented musicians putting on a fantastic show!

Realtor Social With Our Four Legged Friends

Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 221 County Farm Road, Dover, NH 03820

Bring your four-legged friends and come to socialize with a glass of wine or beer with other agents in your market.

Dover Journal

Dover, NH
With Dover Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

