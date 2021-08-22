What’s up North Platte: Local events calendar

(NORTH PLATTE, NE) North Platte is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around North Platte:

Library Staff Meeting North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

When: August 25, 2021 @ 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm Where: Meeting Room Meeting room is in use for Library Staff Meeting. This meeting is not open to the public.

Movies at the Fox: In the Heights (2021) North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 301 E 5th St, North Platte, NE

Directed by- Jon M. Chu Rated- PG-13 Runtime- 2h 23m A film version of the Broadway musical in which Usnavi, a sympathetic New York bodega owner, saves every penny every day as he imagines and...

So, 19.09.21 Wanderdate Klimawanderung am Dilsberg für 35-55J Maxwell, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: Alter Postweg 10, 69151 Neckargemünd

Wanderdate ist ein einzigartiges Angebot zum entspannten Kennenlernen anderer, aktiver Singles aus Deiner Region.

Hershey Fall Festival 2021 North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Find tickets to all live music, concerts, tour dates and festivals in and around North Platte in 2020 and 2021. Discover when your favorite artists are next coming to North Platte or browse...

North Platte Farmers Market North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1000 S Dewey St, North Platte, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 5 - October, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 1PM July 6 - September 2021Tuesdays, 3PM - 6PM Location: Platte River Mall,1000 South