Angleton, TX

Angleton events calendar

Angleton Journal
Angleton Journal
 5 days ago

(ANGLETON, TX) Live events are coming to Angleton.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Angleton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eUdoS_0bZWPT3H00

Men's Retreat

Danbury, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 14011 County Rd 602, Danbury, TX

AUGUST 27-29 | DANBURY LODGE | DANBURY, TX | COST $110, $145 IF YOU PLAY GOLF | REGISTRATION OPENS JULY 18, 7:00 PM Men, we have an awesome weekend for you this fall. Plan to join us for a super...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bBepG_0bZWPT3H00

Lucas Jagneaux | Live @ The Dirty South

Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 116 N Velasco St, Angleton, TX

Lucas Jagneaux | Live @ The Dirty South at The Dirty South, 116 N Velasco, Angleton, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 09:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l2fel_0bZWPT3H00

Brazoria County - Tax Appraisal

Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

The Brazoria Co. Extension and the Beef Forage/Urban Rancher committee will host the Tax Appraisal class on August 26, 2021 at 6:30 pm. Make plans now to attend this informative program where you...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40iXzM_0bZWPT3H00

AFA&M Live. Love. Vintage.

Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 901 S Downing St, Angleton, TX

AFA&M Live. Love. Vintage. at Brazoria County Fair, 901 S Downing Rd, Angleton, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 10:00 am to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 04:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aAjmx_0bZWPT3H00

HOUSTON EXOTIC AUTO FESTIVAL with Vengeance - 2021, 6th Annual Edition

Angleton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 1 Performance Drive, Angleton, TX 77515

2020 will be vindicated! The 2021 edition with Vengeance will bear the power, exhilaration, luxury, and fun of two years.

ABOUT

With Angleton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

