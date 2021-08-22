Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glasgow, KY

Glasgow events calendar

Posted by 
Glasgow Daily
Glasgow Daily
 5 days ago

(GLASGOW, KY) Glasgow has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Glasgow area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Vlzj_0bZWPIaW00

AM Book Discussion

Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1530 S Green St, Glasgow, KY

We're back! The book selection is "The Dollmaker," by Harriette Simpson Arnow. When Gertie Nevels, a strong and self-reliant matriarch, follows her husband to Detroit from their countryside home...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rsQq3_0bZWPIaW00

Cougar Football @ Barren County

Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Sorry, this content is available only to the members of the VIP Club Please enter your VIP Club email address Register for VIP Club It looks like you are not a member of VIP Club yet. Please...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dRS8b_0bZWPIaW00

Old Fashioned Camping Week

Cave City, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 950 Mammoth Cave Rd, Cave City, KY

Old Fashioned Camping Week is on Facebook. To connect with Old Fashioned Camping Week, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30G3tU_0bZWPIaW00

DNG Fantasy Football Draft

Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 100 E Main St, Glasgow, KY

Come in and join our first ever Fantasy Football League! We have limited spots so it will be first come first serve! To join: -Message us your email so we can send you a link to our league -Be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GEWht_0bZWPIaW00

Metcalfe County Farmers Market

Edmonton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 422 East St, Edmonton, KY

Season:Summer, Fall and Winter Market Hours: Feburary 4 - December 31, 2021Tuesdays: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm Location:244East Street, Edmonton, 42129

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Glasgow Daily

Glasgow Daily

Glasgow, KY
105
Followers
168
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Glasgow Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edmonton, KY
City
Glasgow, KY
Cave City, KY
Government
Glasgow, KY
Government
City
Cave City, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Detroit#The Vip Club#Ky Come#Fantasy Football League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy