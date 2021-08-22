Cancel
Portsmouth, OH

Portsmouth events coming soon

Posted by 
Portsmouth News Alert
Portsmouth News Alert
 5 days ago

(PORTSMOUTH, OH) Live events are coming to Portsmouth.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Portsmouth area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LlaMW_0bZWPE3c00

Shakespeare in the Park - Macbeth

Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 940 2nd St, Portsmouth, OH

Admission to Cincinnati Shakespeare Companys Shakespeare in the Park Tour is free and open to the public. There are no ticket or RSVPs required and all

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ava1m_0bZWPE3c00

Dogs Days of Summer

Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

A free family friendly concert open to the public. Live music featuring Joe Clark, Ville Mure & the Ladies of Longford. Bring a chair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Ct8W_0bZWPE3c00

Weaver's Gas & Oil - OVSCA Sprints

West Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 25648 OH-73, West Portsmouth, OH

OVSCA Sprints presented by Weaver's Gas & Oil OVSCA Sprints, Late Models, Modifieds, Sport Mods 4:00 Gates Open 6:00 Driver's Meeting 6:30 Hot Laps 7:30 Racing Late Models $2,000 to win Modifieds...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H7tMj_0bZWPE3c00

PSAP mini documentary filming and painting

Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Come out to the Free Wall around 12pm Sunday! There will be some artists out painting and doing some filming. Interviews will take place starting at 5pm. Interview slots are still open if anything...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wtYO8_0bZWPE3c00

Cactus Pet Rock Take and Make

New Boston, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3850 Rhodes Ave, New Boston, OH

Teens ages 12-18 are welcome to stop by the New Boston library anytime during the month of August and pick up a free Cactus Pet Rock Take & Make Craft while supplies last. All supplies will be...

With Portsmouth News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

