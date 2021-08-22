Coming soon: Clarksburg events

(CLARKSBURG, WV) Clarksburg is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clarksburg:

Celebrate Recovery Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 501 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Celebrate Recovery has returned to in-person meetings at Clarksburg Baptist on Tuesdays at 6:30. Please note, for the time being, this is for adults only. No children or youth programs will be...

IR 50/50 Unlimited Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 160 Precision Road, Clarksburg, WV

Unlimited match. $30 to shoot. Shooters will shoot 3 cards each.

Jeff & Sheri Easter Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 444 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Jeff & Sheri Easter is on Facebook. To connect with Jeff & Sheri Easter, join Facebook today.

Blood Drive Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1 Lowndes Hill, Laural Park Rd, Clarksburg, WV

Donors are strongly urged to give now to help ensure lifesaving blood products are available for patients. Your donation is needed now to … More

StudentLife Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Address: 501 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Our Student Life programs exist to provide a space for middle and high school students to belong, find community with God and with each other, and to be changed completely by saturating themselves...