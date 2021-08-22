Cancel
Hobart, IN

Live events on the horizon in Hobart

Hobart Updates
Hobart Updates
 5 days ago

(HOBART, IN) Live events are lining up on the Hobart calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hobart:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13jNVY_0bZWP0mh00

A MELLENCOUGAR CONCERT: Tribute to John Mellencamp

Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342

MELLENCOUGAR play music of Heartland with a focus on the classic songbook of John Cougar Mellencamp, along with other blue-collar rockers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KlfQB_0bZWP0mh00

Grupo Exterminador MONTEZ DE DURANGO Banda Machos

Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 739 W 700, HOBART, IN 46342

Domingo 29 de Agosto Llega un Cañonazo Musical al Rancho El Sauz De Hobart Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c4uX9_0bZWP0mh00

Neal McCoy - Hobart, IN

Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342

Country Music legend Neal McCoy is making his way to Hobart, IN this Winter!

With Hobart Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

