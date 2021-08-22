Live events on the horizon in Hobart

(HOBART, IN) Live events are lining up on the Hobart calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hobart:

A MELLENCOUGAR CONCERT: Tribute to John Mellencamp Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342

MELLENCOUGAR play music of Heartland with a focus on the classic songbook of John Cougar Mellencamp, along with other blue-collar rockers.

Grupo Exterminador MONTEZ DE DURANGO Banda Machos Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 739 W 700, HOBART, IN 46342

Domingo 29 de Agosto Llega un Cañonazo Musical al Rancho El Sauz De Hobart Indiana

Neal McCoy - Hobart, IN Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342

Country Music legend Neal McCoy is making his way to Hobart, IN this Winter!