Marion events coming up

(MARION, NC) Marion is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marion area:

Table Rock Writers Workshop — Home Little Switzerland, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1565 Wild Acres Rd, Little Switzerland, NC

This is my absolute favorite writing retreat that I do every year! I lead a week-long intensive on WRITING FOR CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULTS in the mountains of North Carolina. Such a beautiful and...

The Porch Gathering: A Retreat for Writers and Storytellers Montreat, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 329 N Carolina Terrace, Montreat, NC

We're all storytellers, but the stories we tell can liberate or imprison. Let's gather to learn and share a better story, together. About this Event *Pay-from-the-heart pricing is available for...

Walk through History: Piney Grove and Patton Cemeteries Black Mountain, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 223 West State Street, Black Mountain, NC 28711

Take a guided tour of the Patton and Piney Grove Cemeteries.

Mitchell County SafePlace Zombiethon 2021 Spruce Pine, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 503 East Tappon Street, Spruce Pine, NC 28777

Dress up in your best undead outfit and walk/run to raise awareness for domestic violence prevention!

Black Mountain Fall Garden Sale Black Mountain, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 308 West State Street, Black Mountain, NC 28711

Get ready for fall planting & holiday decorating by attending the Black Mountain Fall Garden Sale.