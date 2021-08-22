Cancel
Marion, NC

Marion events coming up

Marion Updates
Marion Updates
 5 days ago

(MARION, NC) Marion is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marion area:

Table Rock Writers Workshop — Home

Little Switzerland, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1565 Wild Acres Rd, Little Switzerland, NC

This is my absolute favorite writing retreat that I do every year! I lead a week-long intensive on WRITING FOR CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULTS in the mountains of North Carolina. Such a beautiful and...

The Porch Gathering: A Retreat for Writers and Storytellers

Montreat, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 329 N Carolina Terrace, Montreat, NC

We're all storytellers, but the stories we tell can liberate or imprison. Let's gather to learn and share a better story, together. About this Event *Pay-from-the-heart pricing is available for...

Walk through History: Piney Grove and Patton Cemeteries

Black Mountain, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 223 West State Street, Black Mountain, NC 28711

Take a guided tour of the Patton and Piney Grove Cemeteries.

Mitchell County SafePlace Zombiethon 2021

Spruce Pine, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 503 East Tappon Street, Spruce Pine, NC 28777

Dress up in your best undead outfit and walk/run to raise awareness for domestic violence prevention!

Black Mountain Fall Garden Sale

Black Mountain, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 308 West State Street, Black Mountain, NC 28711

Get ready for fall planting & holiday decorating by attending the Black Mountain Fall Garden Sale.

Marion Updates

Marion Updates

Marion, NC
With Marion Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

