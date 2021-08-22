Dodge City calendar: Coming events

(DODGE CITY, KS) Live events are coming to Dodge City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dodge City:

MercyMe Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

5th Sunday Hymn Sing Ingalls, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 212 N Main St, Ingalls, KS

Come to Ingalls Community Bible Church, Main Street, Ingalls, Kansas and enjoy singing humns of praise to God, and then a time of refreshments & fellowship.

Sunday, DCRP Short Track Series Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 11322 110 Rd, Dodge City, KS

Karts: Rookie, Junior 1, Junior 2, Adult, and Open Outlaw 500 - Micro Sprints: Jr Sprint Novice, Jr Sprint Advanced, Micro 600 Restricted, Winged A, Non-Winged A

High Plains Amateur Championship Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1800 Matt Down Rd, Dodge City, KS

Format: Stroke Play Categories: Men, Men Mid-Am, Men Senior Regions: Great Plains

Free DACA Renewal Clinic Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1001 N 2nd Ave, Dodge City, KS

DACA holders whose DACA will expire soon: bring your current Employment Authorization card, a copy of your last application (forms I-797, I-824D, & I-765), and a personal check or money order...