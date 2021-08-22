Norfolk calendar: Events coming up

(NORFOLK, NE) Norfolk is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Norfolk:

Farmers Market Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 609 W Norfolk Ave, Norfolk, NE

Head downtown for fresh produce and home baked goods at the Norfolk Farmers Market, now located at Riverpoint Square Park at 3rd and Norfolk Avenue in downtown Norfolk. The Farmers Market will be...

EVM Sprouts Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 515 Queen City Blvd, Norfolk, NE

EVM invites it littlest explorers and their grown ups to experience the delights of nature in this ongoing series. This month we will explore the sounds of nature through instrument play and...

Hot Stone/Cold Stone Restorative Yoga Class Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 W Benjamin Ave, Norfolk, NE

Have you been feeling fatigued, anxious, or stressed? It might have something to do with this time of the year. As we approach “Late Summer”, which begins the end of August and lasts through the...

2021 Trauma Nursing Core Course (TNCC) 2-Day Course 8th Edition Norfolk, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 2700 West Norfolk Avenue, Nebraska Room, Norfolk, NE 68701

Trauma Nursing Core Course was developed by the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA). This is a two-day course.

Knot Just Knitters Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 308 W Prospect Ave, Norfolk, NE

For needle-crafters of all ages. An informal time to work on a project, share info & skills, and talk about books. Meets every other Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. New comers always welcome!