Live events coming up in Dayton

(DAYTON, TX) Dayton has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Dayton area:

Sunday Evening Worship Liberty, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3201 N Main St, Liberty, TX

Bible Classes for All Ages @ 9am, Worship @ 10am. What to Expect Visiting a new church can be intimidating. When you visit the Liberty Church of Christ, you will never be asked to stand up...

Pursue the Great Commission Center Summit 3 Liberty, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:35 PM

Address: 602 Main St, Liberty, TX

Applying biblical principles and best practices toward fulfilling the Great Commission!

New Member's Breakfast Mont Belvieu, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 2830 North Farm to Market 565 Road Suite 200, Mont Belvieu, TX

New Members are invited to enjoy breakfast with us as you meet our staff, members of our Board, Ambassadors, and others who have joined the chamber recently. Presented by: Rita McKay, Guild Mortgage

Dayton October Trade Days Dayton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 801 South Cleveland Street, Dayton, TX 77535

Come join us as we get our "spooky" on and shop around seeing what our local vendors have to offer!

Sweet Christmas Market 2021 Dayton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 801 South Cleveland Street, Dayton, TX 77535

PINWHEEL SOCIETY PRESENTS Sweet Christmas Market 2021 Benefiting: Bridgehaven CAC Friday 11/19 6pm to 9pm Saturday 11/20 10am to 3pm