Dayton, TX

Live events coming up in Dayton

Dayton News Watch
 5 days ago

(DAYTON, TX) Dayton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dayton area:

Sunday Evening Worship

Liberty, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3201 N Main St, Liberty, TX

Bible Classes for All Ages @ 9am, Worship @ 10am. What to Expect Visiting a new church can be intimidating. When you visit the Liberty Church of Christ, you will never be asked to stand up...

Pursue the Great Commission Center Summit 3

Liberty, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:35 PM

Address: 602 Main St, Liberty, TX

Applying biblical principles and best practices toward fulfilling the Great Commission!

New Member's Breakfast

Mont Belvieu, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 2830 North Farm to Market 565 Road Suite 200, Mont Belvieu, TX

New Members are invited to enjoy breakfast with us as you meet our staff, members of our Board, Ambassadors, and others who have joined the chamber recently. Presented by: Rita McKay, Guild Mortgage

Dayton October Trade Days

Dayton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 801 South Cleveland Street, Dayton, TX 77535

Come join us as we get our "spooky" on and shop around seeing what our local vendors have to offer!

Sweet Christmas Market 2021

Dayton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 801 South Cleveland Street, Dayton, TX 77535

PINWHEEL SOCIETY PRESENTS Sweet Christmas Market 2021 Benefiting: Bridgehaven CAC Friday 11/19 6pm to 9pm Saturday 11/20 10am to 3pm

Dayton News Watch

With Dayton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

