Ada events coming up

(ADA, OK) Ada is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ada:

Aviation/Aerospace Ada, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1100 East 14th Street , Ada, OK 74820, Lanoy Education Building, Room 101, Ada, OK 74820

Drones, aviation, STEM, competitions, programing, careers, and hands-on for you to share with your students.

KidWind Challenge Training Ada, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 1100 East 14th Street , Ada, OK 74820, Lanoy Education Building, Room 101, Ada, OK 74820

Experience hands-on training for engaging students in exciting solar and wind energy challenges.

Life Line Screening Sulphur, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1001 W 1st St, Sulphur, OK

TIME IS RUNNING OUT! Appointments are filling up! Call today or send a message to sign up. See you on Monday, August 30th, 2020 at Artesian Hotel Spa Casino Resort PREREGISTRATION IS...

August, Cruising Oklahoma: Sulphur Springs Sulphur, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

August, Cruising Oklahoma: Sulphur Springs at Sulphur Oklahoma, Sulphur, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 10:30 am to 05:00 pm

True North Basecamp Circle M Lodge September 16-19, 2021 Stratford, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 47216 E. C.R. 1600, Stratford, OK 74872

In order for a man to get his heart back, he’s got to take a journey. One that involves risk, danger, and a point of no return. It is a four