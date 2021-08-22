Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ada Voice

Ada events coming up

Posted by 
Ada Voice
Ada Voice
 5 days ago

(ADA, OK) Ada is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ada:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15bTOL_0bZWOa6R00

Aviation/Aerospace

Ada, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1100 East 14th Street , Ada, OK 74820, Lanoy Education Building, Room 101, Ada, OK 74820

Drones, aviation, STEM, competitions, programing, careers, and hands-on for you to share with your students.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wPYD_0bZWOa6R00

KidWind Challenge Training

Ada, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 1100 East 14th Street , Ada, OK 74820, Lanoy Education Building, Room 101, Ada, OK 74820

Experience hands-on training for engaging students in exciting solar and wind energy challenges.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26iU5t_0bZWOa6R00

Life Line Screening

Sulphur, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1001 W 1st St, Sulphur, OK

TIME IS RUNNING OUT! Appointments are filling up! Call today or send a message to sign up. See you on Monday, August 30th, 2020 at Artesian Hotel Spa Casino Resort PREREGISTRATION IS...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vrv3_0bZWOa6R00

August, Cruising Oklahoma: Sulphur Springs

Sulphur, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

August, Cruising Oklahoma: Sulphur Springs at Sulphur Oklahoma, Sulphur, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 10:30 am to 05:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vVt11_0bZWOa6R00

True North Basecamp Circle M Lodge September 16-19, 2021

Stratford, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 47216 E. C.R. 1600, Stratford, OK 74872

In order for a man to get his heart back, he’s got to take a journey. One that involves risk, danger, and a point of no return. It is a four

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ada Voice

Ada Voice

Ada, OK
70
Followers
173
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ada Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Lanoy Education Building#Cruising Oklahoma
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy