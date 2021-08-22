Ada events coming up
(ADA, OK) Ada is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ada:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 1100 East 14th Street , Ada, OK 74820, Lanoy Education Building, Room 101, Ada, OK 74820
Drones, aviation, STEM, competitions, programing, careers, and hands-on for you to share with your students.
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM
Address: 1100 East 14th Street , Ada, OK 74820, Lanoy Education Building, Room 101, Ada, OK 74820
Experience hands-on training for engaging students in exciting solar and wind energy challenges.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 1001 W 1st St, Sulphur, OK
TIME IS RUNNING OUT! Appointments are filling up! Call today or send a message to sign up. See you on Monday, August 30th, 2020 at Artesian Hotel Spa Casino Resort PREREGISTRATION IS...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
August, Cruising Oklahoma: Sulphur Springs at Sulphur Oklahoma, Sulphur, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 10:30 am to 05:00 pm
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 47216 E. C.R. 1600, Stratford, OK 74872
In order for a man to get his heart back, he’s got to take a journey. One that involves risk, danger, and a point of no return. It is a four
