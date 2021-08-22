Watertown events coming up

(WATERTOWN, WI) Live events are coming to Watertown.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Watertown:

Visitation Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 611 E Main St, Watertown, WI

Gene F. Des Lauries, 79, of Juneau, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown. Gene Francis Des Lauries was born on April 17, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, the son...

Praise in the Park Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:15 AM

Address: 916 Labaree St, Watertown, WI

come hear our 45 min set at praise in the park.

Ixonia Town and Country Days Ixonia, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 012-0816-2114, Ixonia, WI

The Annual Ixonia Town and Country Days Festival will be on Saturday, August 21st and Sunday, August 22nd. Food and beverages will be served both days for this outdoor event.

Red's Hot Chili Peppers ~ Rock The Bar! Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 S Water St, Watertown, WI

Join us for the evening, as we take you through the catalog of Red Hot Chili Pepper's biggest hits and deepest cuts. A funkformation you won't want to miss!! 🌶

Sarah Hafenstein Family Fundraiser Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 301 S 4th St, Watertown, WI

For those of you who know Sarah you know that music is a HUGE part of her life. She has been part of many musicals and plays and she is a star ⭐️ Since Sarah can’t be part of this musical as...