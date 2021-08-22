Cancel
Ukiah, CA

Ukiah calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Ukiah Bulletin
Ukiah Bulletin
 5 days ago

(UKIAH, CA) Ukiah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ukiah:



UK - Farmer's Market Storytime

Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 20290 S State St, Ukiah, CA

FARMER'S MARKET STORYTIME SATURDAYS 10AM-11AM AT THE UKIAH FARMER'S MARKET Kids and their families are welcome to join us for Storytime at the Ukiah Farmer's Market, Saturdays from 10-11AM....




3 Point Hitch

Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 102 S State St, Ukiah, CA

3 POINT HITCH is a new Americana band fronted by Hopland singer-songwriter Katharine Cole. Cole is an award winning songwriter with over thirteen albums to her credit ranging from classic country...




Laura Benitez: Original Roots Country

Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Laura Benitez: Original Roots Country is on Facebook. To connect with Laura Benitez: Original Roots Country, join Facebook today.




Girls Night Out The Show at Ukiah Brewing Company (Ukiah, CA)

Ukiah, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 12:30 AM

Address: 102 South State Street, Ukiah, CA 95482

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Ukiah ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 9pm




VIP Petcare at Rainbow Ag

Ukiah, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 235 East Perkins St., Ukiah, CA 95482

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.





Ukiah Bulletin

Ukiah Bulletin

Ukiah, CA
With Ukiah Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

