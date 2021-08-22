Marshalltown events coming up

(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) Live events are coming to Marshalltown.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marshalltown:

Dogs 4 Dogs Marshalltown, IA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 402 Woodland St, Marshalltown, IA

$2 hot dogs, games, music, food, and fun! Raffles 1 hotdog = 2 tickets! Pets are welcomed but must be on a leash. This event is hosted by Exterior + Home Remodeling

3 Club Tournament — Wandering Creek Golf Course Marshalltown, IA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2436 233rd St, Marshalltown, IA

Each player can only bring 3 clubs to play the tournament 9 holes 2 person Teams Best Shot format

Dairy Queen Larry Wollam Memorial Season Championships Marshalltown, IA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1308 E Olive St, Marshalltown, IA

North 3rd Ave Dairy Queen Larry Wollam Memorial Season ChampionshipsClassesIMCA Mod LiteIMCA SportModIMCA Hobby StockIMCA Stock CarIMCA ModifiedIMCA Late

Youth League Sign Up Day Marshalltown, IA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1101 S 6th St, Marshalltown, IA

Join us sign up fun! Meet your coaches and league-mates and enjoy two hours of cosmic bowling, complimentary small soda & slice of pizza!

Midwest Annual Paranormal Festival Marshalltown, IA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 402 Woodland St, Marshalltown, IA

Midwest Annual Paranormal Festival '21 is on Facebook. To connect with Midwest Annual Paranormal Festival '21, join Facebook today.