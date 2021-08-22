Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshalltown, IA

Marshalltown events coming up

Posted by 
Marshalltown Updates
Marshalltown Updates
 5 days ago

(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) Live events are coming to Marshalltown.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marshalltown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7HTh_0bZWOXP800

Dogs 4 Dogs

Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 402 Woodland St, Marshalltown, IA

$2 hot dogs, games, music, food, and fun! Raffles 1 hotdog = 2 tickets! Pets are welcomed but must be on a leash. This event is hosted by Exterior + Home Remodeling

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qlIzI_0bZWOXP800

3 Club Tournament — Wandering Creek Golf Course

Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2436 233rd St, Marshalltown, IA

Each player can only bring 3 clubs to play the tournament 9 holes 2 person Teams Best Shot format

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x31eT_0bZWOXP800

Dairy Queen Larry Wollam Memorial Season Championships

Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1308 E Olive St, Marshalltown, IA

North 3rd Ave Dairy Queen Larry Wollam Memorial Season ChampionshipsClassesIMCA Mod LiteIMCA SportModIMCA Hobby StockIMCA Stock CarIMCA ModifiedIMCA Late

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pqEpj_0bZWOXP800

Youth League Sign Up Day

Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1101 S 6th St, Marshalltown, IA

Join us sign up fun! Meet your coaches and league-mates and enjoy two hours of cosmic bowling, complimentary small soda & slice of pizza!

Learn More

Midwest Annual Paranormal Festival

Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 402 Woodland St, Marshalltown, IA

Midwest Annual Paranormal Festival '21 is on Facebook. To connect with Midwest Annual Paranormal Festival '21, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Marshalltown Updates

Marshalltown Updates

Marshalltown, IA
41
Followers
188
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marshalltown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Marshalltown, IA
Marshalltown, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Hot Dogs#Live Events#Ia North 3rd#Sportmodimca Hobby#Ia Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy