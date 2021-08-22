Cancel
Moss Point, MS

Live events on the horizon in Moss Point

Moss Point News Alert
 5 days ago

(MOSS POINT, MS) Moss Point is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moss Point:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBKC2_0bZWOWWP00

Missing Moralities

Pascagoula, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:15 AM

Address: 4007 Pascagoula St, Pascagoula, MS

Join us in-house or on broadcast for "Missing Moralities"! Sundays in August at 10am! cKidz will be open for all kids ages 6 months-6th grade! Collective Church 4007 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula, MS...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VkhyY_0bZWOWWP00

6 PM Evening Worship

Moss Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 14701 Lily Orchard Rd, Moss Point, MS

An interactive, in-depth Bible Study and Worship Service led by Pastor Dale. This is a casual setting with lots of...\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15nDP4_0bZWOWWP00

Pascagoula Vs. Moss Point High-School | Football 2021

Moss Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 4913 Weems St, Moss Point, MS

Pascagoula Vs. Moss Point High-School | Football 2021 Panthers 0-0 Tigers 0-0 Watch Live Here : http://hstvv.com/hsfootball.php The Moss Point (MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2weqJV_0bZWOWWP00

Yasmine’s and Laphonzo’s Baby shower

Moss Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 4717 Jamestown Rd, Moss Point, MS

A baby is brewing! ☕ Please join us for a baby shower honoring Yasmine and Laphonzo. At the Escatawpa Community center (4717 Jamestown rd.) on August 29th at 3 o’clock pm. “Please Wear Mask”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQJyj_0bZWOWWP00

Jen and Tonic @ Jack’s by the Tracks, fri July 30th

Pascagoula, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Jen and Tonic @ Jack’s by the Tracks, fri July 30th at 709 Krebs Ave, Pascagoula, MS 39567-3146, United States on Fri Jul 30 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Moss Point News Alert

With Moss Point News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

