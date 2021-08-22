Live events coming up in Culpeper

(CULPEPER, VA) Live events are coming to Culpeper.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Culpeper:

MR AND MRS BAM 640 WEDDING Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 1233 Oaklawn Drive, Culpeper, VA 22701

Please R.S.V.P. So we can have a head count and also closer to our day you will have to fill out a Covid screening form.

Beer Pairing with Humble Soul Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 201 Waters Place, #102, Culpeper, VA 22701

Discover what beers pair best with a custom menu from Humble Soul.

Shotgun Skills Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 11113 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA 22701

Shotgun Skills builds upon the fundamentals taught in Home Defense Shotgun to improve performance and capability with the defensive shotgun.

Brigands Ball 2021 Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 02:00 AM

Address: 10753 Mountain Run Lake Road, Culpeper, VA 22701

COMPETITION and PRIZES with all of your favorite brigands and ne'er-do-well's from all over before winter sets in with one last fall party!

August - Fresh Farm Dollars for Kids & I'm SOW Healthy Activities Culpeper, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 318 S West St, Culpeper, VA

Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market - Healthy Local Food Initiative, Youth Nutrition Education and Fresh Farm Dollars for Kids Program FREE FUN FOR KIDS! AUGUST RECIPE - Cool Cucumber Yogurt Dip...