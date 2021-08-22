Live events coming up in Culpeper
(CULPEPER, VA) Live events are coming to Culpeper.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Culpeper:
Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM
Address: 1233 Oaklawn Drive, Culpeper, VA 22701
Please R.S.V.P. So we can have a head count and also closer to our day you will have to fill out a Covid screening form.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 201 Waters Place, #102, Culpeper, VA 22701
Discover what beers pair best with a custom menu from Humble Soul.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 11113 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA 22701
Shotgun Skills builds upon the fundamentals taught in Home Defense Shotgun to improve performance and capability with the defensive shotgun.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 02:00 AM
Address: 10753 Mountain Run Lake Road, Culpeper, VA 22701
COMPETITION and PRIZES with all of your favorite brigands and ne'er-do-well's from all over before winter sets in with one last fall party!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 318 S West St, Culpeper, VA
Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market - Healthy Local Food Initiative, Youth Nutrition Education and Fresh Farm Dollars for Kids Program FREE FUN FOR KIDS! AUGUST RECIPE - Cool Cucumber Yogurt Dip...
