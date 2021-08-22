Corsicana events coming soon
(CORSICANA, TX) Corsicana has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Corsicana area:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 820 W Milam St, Mexia, TX
Become a "Travel Business Owner" Join a unique partnership of two great companies, located in 20 different countries. Growing strong presence in the UK. Make a fresh start and help others that...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM
So excited about our first chapel! Bring your Bible and your lunch! Chapel start at 10:00AM Friday, August 27,2021 641 E Commerce Fairfield, TX Ages: Pre-K through 12th grade
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 119 W. 6th Avenue, Corsicana, TX 75110
Brigham Mosely in their solo drag performance Critical, Darling! September 25, at Warehouse Living Arts Center: Fator Studio
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 424 TX-75, Fairfield, TX
The AHA’s BLS course trains participants to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Address: 254 SHADY CREEK LANE, Corsicana, TX 75109
Top notch #comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.
