Corsicana events coming soon

These events are coming up in the Corsicana area:

LEARN HOW TO BECOME A HOME-BASED TRAVEL AGENT! (Mexia, Texas) Mexia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 820 W Milam St, Mexia, TX

Become a "Travel Business Owner" Join a unique partnership of two great companies, located in 20 different countries. Growing strong presence in the UK. Make a fresh start and help others that...

Homeschoolers Chapel Fairfield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

So excited about our first chapel! Bring your Bible and your lunch! Chapel start at 10:00AM Friday, August 27,2021 641 E Commerce Fairfield, TX Ages: Pre-K through 12th grade

Critical, Darling! : Performance by Brigham Mosley Corsicana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 119 W. 6th Avenue, Corsicana, TX 75110

Brigham Mosely in their solo drag performance Critical, Darling! September 25, at Warehouse Living Arts Center: Fator Studio

BLS (Basic Life Support/CPR) Fairfield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 424 TX-75, Fairfield, TX

The AHA’s BLS course trains participants to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of...

the WINERY COMEDY TOUR at ANGELITA Corsicana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 254 SHADY CREEK LANE, Corsicana, TX 75109

Top notch #comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.