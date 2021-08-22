Ridgecrest events coming up

(RIDGECREST, CA) Live events are coming to Ridgecrest.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ridgecrest:

Single Women's Sisterhood Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ladies, join us for a night of fun at our monthly Single Women's Sisterhood! We will be starting at 5:00pm, in the EpiCenter! We hope to see you there!

Game & Ice Cream & Mario Kart Tournament Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 235 N China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest, CA

Come join us for a fun free event for all ages. We are going to have ice cream, board games and a Mario Kart tournament. If you want, bring your favorite game and ice cream topping to share...

Heartland Charter School-CNC Stables Field Trip- Ridgecrest Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1527 South Gateway Boulevard, Ridgecrest, CA 93555

PLEASE READ THE DETAILS OF THIS FIELD TRIP CAREFULLY. EACH FIELD TRIP HAS UNIQUE GUIDELINES FOR AGES, NUMBER OF CHAPERONES, ETC. NO REFUNDS!

Beers & Botanicals- September Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 259 Balsam Street, Ridgecrest, CA 93555

Sign up in advance for this Beer & Botanicals Event. Price includes all materials, instruction, and first beer of the evening

Funeral service Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 216 S Norma St, Ridgecrest, CA

Here is Jennifer L Burke’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on June 5, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Jennifer L Burke (Ridgecrest, California...