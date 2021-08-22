Cancel
Benton Harbor, MI

Benton Harbor events coming up

Benton Harbor News Flash
Benton Harbor News Flash
 5 days ago

(BENTON HARBOR, MI) Benton Harbor is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Benton Harbor area:

Josef & Vonshika Bullocks 20th Vows Renewal Ceremony

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 560 North Benton Center Road, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

We are excited to share this special moment with you all. Our 20th vow renewal.

An Adventure in RPG Maker- video games, pixels, Fab Lab, WOW Series

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: Hanson Technology Center, 2755 East Napier Ave, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Create a video game with custom characters in RPG Maker. Learn the ins and outs of the program and keep going after you leave this series

Little Red Hawks Volleyball Camp 3-4th grade

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 2755 E Napier Ave, Benton Harbor, MI

The Lake Michigan College Volleyball team and staff will coach and train the athletes. Also check out other Sports Events in Benton Harbor

Matt Kotinek Trio Live

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4110 Red Arrow Hwy, Benton Harbor, MI

The Matt Kotinek Trio is a top-tier power trio from Granger, IN. The trio plays a fusion of modern blues, r&b, rock, and jazz. The group features adept guitarist Matt Kotinek whose unique playing...

Drive-in Live Beach Bash at The Mendel Center

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1100 Yore Ave, Benton Harbor, MI

Put on your flip flops and sunscreen as The Mendel Center parking lot is transformed into the ultimate beach party complete with beach sand dance zone, contests, margaritas, cheeseburgers, and...

Benton Harbor News Flash

Benton Harbor News Flash

Benton Harbor, MI
With Benton Harbor News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

