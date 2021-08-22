Events on the Seneca calendar

(SENECA, SC) Seneca has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seneca:

IWIRC Carolinas Lake Keowee - Members Only (limited tickets available) Seneca, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Come spend a day at Catherine Stoddard's lake house playing in the water and on her boat with a dinner at her home on August 26th About this event IWIRC members can come to spend the day or both...

Blossom and Root Math through Art Class West Union, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 446 Eastcliff Drive, West Union, SC 29696

Come join in on a Blossom and Root Math through art class.

Encounter Service Seneca, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 450 E Perkins Creek Rd, Seneca, SC

Sam Downe will be joining us for our Encounter Service. Sam is a worship leader from Fort Worth, Texas. For 10 years, he has served dozens of churches and organizations. His current church home...

The Righteous Brothers Walhalla, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 101 E North Broad St, Walhalla, SC

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo, the Righteous Brothers, topped the charts for four decades, with many #1 hits, including the most played song in radio history, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin'.”...

Cub Scouts Info & Sign-Up Seneca, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 995 S Oak St, Seneca, SC

Learn about Cub Scouts and the fun things we do! The fun, hands-on learning and adventure puts kids in the middle of the action and prepares them for today – and for life. Join us for this short...