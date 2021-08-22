Cancel
Key West, FL

What’s up Key West: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Key West Times
 5 days ago

(KEY WEST, FL) Key West is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Key West:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YrITF_0bZWOQE300

First Flight Brewfest Dinner 2021( ticket price includes tax and gratuity)

Key West, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 301 Whitehead Street, Key West, FL 33040

Join us this Brewfest at First Flight Restaurant & Brewery for Dinner featuring local cuisine paired with our First Flight Brews!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TbfaE_0bZWOQE300

Key West Florida Reset & Restore Retreat

Key West, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: Key West, Florida, Florida 33041

Key West Retreat Program Most of our students experience a transformation of body mind and spirit as our Key West Retreat offers much more than simply what is certified to teach. This is an opportunity for you to learn to teach yoga while also shifting your life through ritual, ceremony, crystals, essential oils, meditation journies, ayurvedic herbs and more. Go beyond the unconscious limitations that are set upon us throughout our lives and free yourself to walk a path of truly elevated conscio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VfZji_0bZWOQE300

Yoga on Sunset Green

Key West, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Address: 3826 North Roosevelt Boulevard, Key West, FL 33040

Yoga for all levels on the lovely Sunset Green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23slKY_0bZWOQE300

Good Vibes Summer Tour 2021: Rebelution & Special Guests

Key West, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 35 Quay Rd., Key West, FL 33040

Rebelution w/ Steel Pulse, The Green, Keznamdi & DJ Mackle at Coffee Butler Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mn4sf_0bZWOQE300

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure - Key West, FL

Key West, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 901 Caroline St, Key West, FL

Turn Key West, FL into a giant game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a three-hour city tour . Guided from any smart phone, teams make...

Key West Times

Key West, FL
With Key West Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

