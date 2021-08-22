Ruston calendar: Events coming up

(RUSTON, LA) Ruston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ruston:

Ruston Farmers' Market Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 220 E Mississippi Ave, Ruston, LA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 9AM - 1pmLocation:220 East Mississippi Avenue

Yoga Class Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Yoga Classes in Haskell Hall every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Choir Practice Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

In Choir Room at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 9:45 a.m. Sundays.

Back-to-School Swim Party Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 71272, 921 Tech Dr, Ruston, LA

Come join us for our back-to-school swim party at LaTech's Lambright. All children, youth, and young at heart welcome!

Crafts for kids Farmerville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 211 N Main St, Farmerville, LA

Kids ages 4 to 12 will love the "Let's Build a Fish" craft workshop! They will create fish of all sizes, colors, and shapes...all wildly colorful! Their creations will be displayed in the museum...