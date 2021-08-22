Cancel
Bemidji, MN

Live events Bemidji — what’s coming up

Bemidji Bulletin
Bemidji Bulletin
 5 days ago

(BEMIDJI, MN) Live events are coming to Bemidji.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bemidji:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356Bo1_0bZWOOhp00

The Growing Brain

Bemidji, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1826 Mikrantip Road Southwest, Bemidji, MN 56601

Join us for a 5 part series to gain a toolkit on how the brain develops, along with ways you can encourage healthy brain development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCdAv_0bZWOOhp00

Financial Freedom!!! LEARN HOW!!!! (MINNESOTA CITY) NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED)

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive South, Bemidji, MN

Are you the go to person to plan trips, birthdays, and events? Discover how to turn your passion into an income source in your spare time. Be You're own boss!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028buB_0bZWOOhp00

Warhammer 40,000: Open Play

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 407 Algoma St NW, Bemidji, MN

Join fellow Warhammer 40,000 players every Saturday for some rapid-fire, chainsword-whirring, dakka-dakka, wargaming fun! Through August 2021 we're offering free entry Open Play for all wargamers...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13aiv0_0bZWOOhp00

2021/22 Homeschool Kickoff/Welcoming Day!

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3401 State Park Rd NE, Bemidji, MN

Explore all upcoming amphitheater events in Bemidji, find information & tickets for upcoming amphitheater events happening in Bemidji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xbrqS_0bZWOOhp00

August 26th | Sign Painting Class at Ruttger's Lodge

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 7598 Bemidji Rd NE, Bemidji, MN

Take a break from the water and create your sign! Choose from our most popular sign sizes and designs. We'll bring everything you need, minus your cooler of beverages. Hang your wonderful work of...

