Live events Bemidji — what’s coming up

(BEMIDJI, MN) Live events are coming to Bemidji.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bemidji:

The Growing Brain Bemidji, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1826 Mikrantip Road Southwest, Bemidji, MN 56601

Join us for a 5 part series to gain a toolkit on how the brain develops, along with ways you can encourage healthy brain development.

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive South, Bemidji, MN

Are you the go to person to plan trips, birthdays, and events? Discover how to turn your passion into an income source in your spare time. Be You're own boss!

Warhammer 40,000: Open Play Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 407 Algoma St NW, Bemidji, MN

Join fellow Warhammer 40,000 players every Saturday for some rapid-fire, chainsword-whirring, dakka-dakka, wargaming fun! Through August 2021 we're offering free entry Open Play for all wargamers...

2021/22 Homeschool Kickoff/Welcoming Day! Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3401 State Park Rd NE, Bemidji, MN

August 26th | Sign Painting Class at Ruttger's Lodge Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 7598 Bemidji Rd NE, Bemidji, MN

Take a break from the water and create your sign! Choose from our most popular sign sizes and designs. We'll bring everything you need, minus your cooler of beverages. Hang your wonderful work of...