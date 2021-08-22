Rolla events calendar

(ROLLA, MO) Live events are lining up on the Rolla calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rolla:

5th Annual Hunting Season Kickoff Shoot & Waterfowl Festival Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 14826 Co Rd 3130, Rolla, MO

Welcome back to the 5th Annual Kickoff Shoot & Waterfowl Festival! More details to be added as we go forward! This is our 5th year and we want to make it better than ever! We are going do things a...

Porch Jam 2021 Rolla, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 20999 County Road 5310, Rolla, MO 65401

The Same Blue Sky Ranch Porch Jam is back! Come out to play a few tunes or listen to local musicians.

Basic Life Support (BLS) Skills Check Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1000 W 10th St, Rolla, MO

The BLS Skills Check classes are provided for those who have completed the AHA BLS for Healthcare Providers Online Part 1 course. A printed copy of the certification must be presented prior to the...

Daily Visits (August Dates) Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 1346 N Bishop Ave, Rolla, MO

Currently Daily Visits are 2-3 hours and consist of an admissions presentation, campus and residential life tour and an academic departmental visit. Each visiting student is currently limited to...

Meeting Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 400 E 2nd St, Rolla, MO

Meeting at Rolla Masonic Lodge, 400 e 2nd st, Rolla, MO 65401, Rolla, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 04:00 pm to 05:00 pm