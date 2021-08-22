Cancel
Livingston, TX

Livingston events coming up

Livingston Updates
Livingston Updates
 5 days ago

(LIVINGSTON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Livingston calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Livingston area:

Seascape Art class or You Pick

Livingston, TX

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4003 U.S. Hwy 190 W, Livingston, TX

Acrylic Art Painting Class Seascape or You Pick from past acrylic classes. Aug 31st. 6:00 p.m. (Early birds I will be there at 5:00). 16x20 canvas = 35.00, 8x10 canvas = 30.00 (Seascape). You pick...

First Apostolic Church Onalaska, TX Single's Meet And Greet

Onalaska, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 264 Onalaska E Dr, Onalaska, TX

Single's Ministry Meet And Greet Guest Orator Sis. Marion Pietz, M.S. Followed by Food and Fellowship For more details contact Sis. Cheyrl Henton-Single's Ministry Leader

Food Truck Fusion (Every Thursday)

Cleveland, TX

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 211 Peach Ave, Cleveland, TX

Every Thursday at Stancil Expo, 211 Peach St. from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the City of Cleveland will be hosting Food Truck Fusion for the community. The series is slated to bring in a variety of...

Line dancing lessons with Brittney

Coldspring, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1350 FM3278, Coldspring, TX

Explore all upcoming line dancing events in Livingston, Texas, find information & tickets for upcoming line dancing events happening in Livingston, Texas.

James Garland @ The Whirlwind

Livingston, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 3017 FM3277, Livingston, TX

Come party down and dance the night away as we take the Whirlwind Stage! Come enjoy the cold drinks and great music with us!

Livingston Updates

Livingston Updates

Livingston, TX
With Livingston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

