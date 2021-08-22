Cancel
Mcminnville, TN

Live events Mcminnville — what’s coming up

Mcminnville Bulletin
Mcminnville Bulletin
 5 days ago

(MCMINNVILLE, TN) Mcminnville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mcminnville area:

Copy of WCHS Class of 2000 Reunion

Mcminnville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 343 Gwen Pelham Lane, McMinnville , TN 37110

Wow, it’s been 20 years since we graduated!! Make sure you get your tickets to attend this awesome reunion!!

American Rifleman August 2022

Mcminnville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 11564 Harrison Ferry Road, McMinnville, TN 37110

The purpose of this class is to to teach you how to be a Rifleman. Marksmanship, zeroing, positions, and teamwork!

McMinnville City Triathlon

McMinnville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 500 Garfield St, McMinnville, TN

This event is a SPRINT Triathlon for Beginners, Intermediate, and Advanced Triathletes 400 Meter Pool Swim 18 Mile Bike 5K Run The swim will be in a 50 meter pool exiting through a zero entry...

