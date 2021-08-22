Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jasper, AL

Jasper events calendar

Posted by 
Jasper News Alert
Jasper News Alert
 5 days ago

(JASPER, AL) Live events are coming to Jasper.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jasper:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XsHtx_0bZWOKAv00

Restoring Identity Men's Conference

Jasper, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1602 10th Avenue, Jasper, AL 35501

Building a community of men where God is the cornerstone of their identity.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gecn6_0bZWOKAv00

Hampton Inn

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

I will be in the lobby of the Hampton Inn located in Jasper, AL on August 25th from 9 am - 11 am to talk with you in person about all the driving positions we have available in Alabama!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41chMR_0bZWOKAv00

Throne of Eden

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 305 Hwy 78 W, Jasper, AL

Throne of Eden is coming back to The Speakeasy on 8/27! 21+ with valid ID to enter, cover charge at the door.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NtCrL_0bZWOKAv00

Los Reyes Paint Night

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

The cost if the event is $40. It includes everything to paint with as well as chips, salsa and a beverage of your choice. Pay via Venmo @artsouljasper or Cash app $artandoulsjape wbr span r

Learn More

Hiring Event

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

I will be at the Hampton Inn located in Jasper, AL on August 24th from 5 pm - 7 pm to talk with you in person about all the great job positions we have at Schneider! Event Venue & Nearby Stays

Learn More

Comments / 0

Jasper News Alert

Jasper News Alert

Jasper, AL
123
Followers
174
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jasper News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Jasper, AL
Government
City
Jasper, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Inn#Live Events#Venmo#Artsouljasper#Cash#Artandoulsjape Wbr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy