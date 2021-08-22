Jasper events calendar
(JASPER, AL) Live events are coming to Jasper.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jasper:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 1602 10th Avenue, Jasper, AL 35501
Building a community of men where God is the cornerstone of their identity.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM
I will be in the lobby of the Hampton Inn located in Jasper, AL on August 25th from 9 am - 11 am to talk with you in person about all the driving positions we have available in Alabama!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 305 Hwy 78 W, Jasper, AL
Throne of Eden is coming back to The Speakeasy on 8/27! 21+ with valid ID to enter, cover charge at the door.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM
The cost if the event is $40. It includes everything to paint with as well as chips, salsa and a beverage of your choice. Pay via Venmo @artsouljasper or Cash app $artandoulsjape wbr span r
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM
I will be at the Hampton Inn located in Jasper, AL on August 24th from 5 pm - 7 pm to talk with you in person about all the great job positions we have at Schneider! Event Venue & Nearby Stays
