Events on the Ponca City calendar

(PONCA CITY, OK) Ponca City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ponca City:

Friends & Family Sunday Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 218 S 6th St, Ponca City, OK

Friends & Family Sunday Family Worship at 10:00 am Church-wide fellowship at 11:00 am Bring your friends and family!

REPRESENTAR II Arkansas City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 10706 312th Rd, Arkansas City, KS

REPRESENTAR II Hosted By SIAFU Womens Retreats. Event starts at Fri Aug 27 2021 at 05:00 pm and happening at Arkansas City., Retiro de Mujeres

Power Of Social Media-Kay County Area Realtors Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1300 Summers Pl, Ponca City, OK

List of Eric Zanotelli-Your Hometown Mortgage Expert upcoming events. Workshops Events by Eric Zanotelli-Your Hometown Mortgage Expert. Events - Power Of Socia

Pack 3517 Rally Night with Ice Cream Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1505 E Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK

Cub Scouting is fun for the whole family. In Scouting, boys and girls start with their best right now selves and grow into their very best future selves. It’s fun, hands-on learning and...

Fine Arts Festival Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 400 E Central Ave, Ponca City, OK

The stately Soldani Mansion, a work of art in itself, is home to the Ponca City Art Center and its many activities. These include artists' exhibits, art classes, workshops and the annual Fine Arts...