Butte, MT

Butte calendar: Events coming up

Butte Times
Butte Times
 5 days ago

(BUTTE, MT) Butte is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Butte area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TrdX7_0bZWOIPT00

Gracious Space - Train the Trainer 2021

Butte, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: TBA, Billings, MT 59701

Become trained and certified to facilitate this collaborative leadership model known as Gracious Space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v5fTq_0bZWOIPT00

Teachers' School Meetings

Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1000 Steel St, Butte, MT

111 N. Montana St., Butte, MT 59701 Call us 406-533-2500 ContactUS@bsd1.org Copyright © 2018 Butte School District 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKZR3_0bZWOIPT00

Butte Day Parade

Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

A celebration of Butte diverse culture both past and present.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g2cJ6_0bZWOIPT00

Small canvas painting!

Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

This painting will be on a 10 x10 canvas. It will be much easier to find room on your wall. To register please pay online at marleyspaintparty.vpweb.com or TEXT 4912726 to pay at the door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15phpI_0bZWOIPT00

Comedy Show - Comedy Hypnotist Justin James - Friday, Aug. 27th, 2021

Butte, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1800 Meadowlark Lane, Butte, MT 59701

Butte Days Festival & Charity endorsed by KBOW/KOPR/MAGIC Radio Stations (Friday, Aug. 27th & Saturday, Aug. 28th, 2021)

