Butte calendar: Events coming up

(BUTTE, MT) Butte is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Butte area:

Gracious Space - Train the Trainer 2021 Butte, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: TBA, Billings, MT 59701

Become trained and certified to facilitate this collaborative leadership model known as Gracious Space.

Teachers' School Meetings Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1000 Steel St, Butte, MT

Butte Day Parade Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

A celebration of Butte diverse culture both past and present.

Small canvas painting! Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

This painting will be on a 10 x10 canvas. It will be much easier to find room on your wall. To register please pay online at marleyspaintparty.vpweb.com or TEXT 4912726 to pay at the door.

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1800 Meadowlark Lane, Butte, MT 59701

Butte Days Festival & Charity endorsed by KBOW/KOPR/MAGIC Radio Stations (Friday, Aug. 27th & Saturday, Aug. 28th, 2021)