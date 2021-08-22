Kailua Kona events calendar
(KAILUA KONA, HI) Kailua Kona is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Kailua Kona area:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Address: 74-5599 Pawai Place, ##B3, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
Just as we have “open mic” for talents ranging from singing to spoken word, there are many looking for an “open and safe” setting for sharin
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM
Address: 76-5914 Mamalahoa Hwy, Holualoa, HI
A cohesion of hatha (sun/moon) and vinyasa (movement linked with breath). The class adapts to your needs and harmony of your breath and movement through asanas (physical postures), increasing...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Address: 78-6831 Alii Drive, ##232, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
Free keiki stories and crafts in the courtyard with the AAUW Kona Chapter. Sponsored by Kona Stories.
Starts at: Wed May 05, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM
Address: 75-5660 Palani Road, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
Welina mai! The HRWA is excited to present the 2022 HRWA Training and Technical Conference for our Water and Wastewater professionals.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Address: 78-6831 Ali‘i Drive, #Suite 135, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
Enjoy pupus and pau hana at Tropics Tap House.
