Kailua-kona, HI

Kailua Kona events calendar

Kailua-Kona News Beat
 5 days ago

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Kailua Kona is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kailua Kona area:

Deep Dive Discussion

Kailua Kona, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 74-5599 Pawai Place, ##B3, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Just as we have “open mic” for talents ranging from singing to spoken word, there are many looking for an “open and safe” setting for sharin

Gentle Yoga with Alison Rose - Upstairs or Virtual — Malama i ke Ola

Holualoa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 76-5914 Mamalahoa Hwy, Holualoa, HI

A cohesion of hatha (sun/moon) and vinyasa (movement linked with breath). The class adapts to your needs and harmony of your breath and movement through asanas (physical postures), increasing...

Free Keiki Stories sponsored by Kona Stories-August Theme-Kites

Kailua Kona, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 78-6831 Alii Drive, ##232, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Free keiki stories and crafts in the courtyard with the AAUW Kona Chapter. Sponsored by Kona Stories.

HRWA Training and Technical Conference

Kailua Kona, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 75-5660 Palani Road, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Welina mai! The HRWA is excited to present the 2022 HRWA Training and Technical Conference for our Water and Wastewater professionals.

Teacher Appreciation Pau Hana

Kailua Kona, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 78-6831 Ali‘i Drive, #Suite 135, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Enjoy pupus and pau hana at Tropics Tap House.

ABOUT

With Kailua-Kona News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

