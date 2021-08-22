Cancel
Montrose, CO

Montrose events coming soon

Montrose Voice
 5 days ago

(MONTROSE, CO) Live events are lining up on the Montrose calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Montrose area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h9D4o_0bZWOGe100

Dog Days of Summer

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

11th Annual Dog Days of Summer. Bring your 4 legged friend and a dog food or treat donation for the Montrose Animal Shelter and swim the afternoon away. Admission is $5/person - which will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0sQS_0bZWOGe100

Botanical Field Sketches

Montrose, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Uncompahgre Riverway Trail (Montrose Section), Montrose, CO 81401

Practice a few tips and tricks, including sketches, to help you identify plants and other nature finds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=482gMv_0bZWOGe100

Wine, Women & Wealth - Montrose, CO - Studio 8

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Please RSVP - Wine, Women and Wealth is a nationwide community of women led by many of Five Ring’s top female producers. This is a community of women who desire to take charge of their financial...

Weehawken Dance Session Begins!

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 25 Colorado Ave, Montrose, CO

Weehawken Dance is open to students ages 2.5 through adult, at a variety of skill levels. We offer classes in many dance styles including ballet, pointe, tap, hip-hop, jazz and aerial dance, with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b48jL_0bZWOGe100

Author Craig Childs at the Montrose Pavilion – August 29

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1800 E Pavilion Pl, Montrose, CO

Local Author Craig Childs Brings ‘Storyteller’s Journal’ to the Montrose Pavilion August 29th The Libraries of Montrose County Foundation is pleased to welcome celebrated local author Craig Childs...

