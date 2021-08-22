Chatsworth calendar: Events coming up

(CHATSWORTH, GA) Chatsworth has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Chatsworth area:

Cross Plains Annual Art Auction & Gala Dalton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 800 Lee Bryant Rd NE, Dalton, GA

We are pleased to announce we will be hosting our fifth annual Art Gala and Auction on the evening of August 28th at Walnut Hill Farm. This year’s speaker is special guest Jake Pratt, a Clemson...

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 119 E Cherokee St, Chatsworth, GA

Follow us on Social Media! path path path path path path CRAVETHEAUTO.COM hr Event Verification Link Autograph Signing Event: Georgia Bulldogs: Danny Ware, Ken Veal, Mike Luckie, Miles Luckie, and...

Awesome Preaching in August 2021 Dalton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2134 Dug Gap Rd, Dalton, GA

Join us for our annual Annual Awesome Preaching in August services every Tuesday night in August at 7pm! This year's guest preachers: Tuesday, August 3rd: Will Allen Tuesday, August 10th: George...

BRNA Annual Convention Dalton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2211 Tony Ingle Parkway, Dalton, GA

THE CONVENTION WILL BE HELD AT THE DALTON CONVENTION CENTER, 2211 DUG GAP BATTLE RD, DALTON, GA (August 20 – 22, 2021). HOURS: Thursday (August 19, 2021) – Dealers and Early Bird 10AM to 7PM...

Hope, Health and Healing Race benefiting the DEO Clinic Dalton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 652 Haig Mill Lake Road, Dalton, GA 30721

Enjoy the beautiful setting of Haig Mill lake trail while running for a great cause!