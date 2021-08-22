Marquette events coming up
(MARQUETTE, MI) Live events are coming to Marquette.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Marquette area:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 132 W Washington St, Marquette, MI 49855
The Fresh Coast Film Festival is the first of its kind: a documentary film festival celebrating the outdoor lifestyle, water-rich environmen
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 230 N Front St, Marquette, MI
Come listen to musical stylings of Harry South & Michael Waite while you enjoy our brunch favorites from The Northland Pub Menu. Relax with a bloody mary and a Cubano breakfast sandwich to ring in...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: Peter White Dr, Marquette, MI
Run along the scenic roadway of Peter White Drive on Presque Isle, a 323 acre forested oval shaped headland/peninsula which juts into Lake Superior. Proceeds promote efforts to protect the threatened
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 502 West Washington Street, Marquette, MI 49855
Dr. Evan Loukusa discusses diet changes that can be made to help reduce inflammation leading to a healthier you!
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 217 N Front St, Marquette, MI
Peter White Public Library hosts musicians/singers/songwriters John Gillette and Sarah Mittlefehldt for an hour-long concert of downhome folk/bluegrass/Americana tunes. Show up for a toe-tapping...
