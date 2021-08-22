Cancel
Marquette, MI

Marquette events coming up

Marquette Daily
 5 days ago

(MARQUETTE, MI) Live events are coming to Marquette.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marquette area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hhtsT_0bZWOEsZ00

Fresh Coast Film Festival 2021

Marquette, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 132 W Washington St, Marquette, MI 49855

The Fresh Coast Film Festival is the first of its kind: a documentary film festival celebrating the outdoor lifestyle, water-rich environmen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EmyXL_0bZWOEsZ00

*LIVE MUSIC* Harry South & Michael Waite

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 230 N Front St, Marquette, MI

Come listen to musical stylings of Harry South & Michael Waite while you enjoy our brunch favorites from The Northland Pub Menu. Relax with a bloody mary and a Cubano breakfast sandwich to ring in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R2sJr_0bZWOEsZ00

Moose on the Loose Family Fun Run and 5K

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: Peter White Dr, Marquette, MI

Run along the scenic roadway of Peter White Drive on Presque Isle, a 323 acre forested oval shaped headland/peninsula which juts into Lake Superior. Proceeds promote efforts to protect the threatened

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVrEo_0bZWOEsZ00

Dinner with the Doctor: Anti-Inflammatory Eating

Marquette, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 502 West Washington Street, Marquette, MI 49855

Dr. Evan Loukusa discusses diet changes that can be made to help reduce inflammation leading to a healthier you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m5DJT_0bZWOEsZ00

Concert on the Steps: John Gillette & Sarah Mittlefehldt

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 217 N Front St, Marquette, MI

Peter White Public Library hosts musicians/singers/songwriters John Gillette and Sarah Mittlefehldt for an hour-long concert of downhome folk/bluegrass/Americana tunes. Show up for a toe-tapping...

Marquette Daily

Marquette, MI
